Colorado Rockies' road trip ends with 2-1, 11-inning loss to Phillies

14 hrs ago

The Phillies beat them 2-1 in the 11th when Michael Saunders hit a one-out double off Scott Oberg and then Tommy Joseph hit a walk-off single to right center. The loss ended the Rockies' four-game winning streak, prevented them from a four-game sweep of the Phillies and left them with a 7-3 record on their 10-game road trip.

Chicago, IL

