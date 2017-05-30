Callup a 'dream come true' for prospect Pinto

Prior to their Wednesday afternoon series finale with the Marlins, the Phillies placed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain and called up right-handed pitcher Ricardo Pinto from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Velasquez left last night's 7-2 loss in the second inning with numbness in his elbow, and he will have an upcoming MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

