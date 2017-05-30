Callup a 'dream come true' for prospect Pinto
Prior to their Wednesday afternoon series finale with the Marlins, the Phillies placed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain and called up right-handed pitcher Ricardo Pinto from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Velasquez left last night's 7-2 loss in the second inning with numbness in his elbow, and he will have an upcoming MRI to determine the extent of the injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC