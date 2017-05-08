Braves release former MVP Ryan Howard...

Braves release former MVP Ryan Howard from minor league deal

11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The former National League MVP was released from his minor league contract Monday by the Atlanta Braves after he struggled at Triple-A Gwinnett, a major blow to the 37-year-old slugger's hopes of carrying on with another team after a long career with the Philadelphia Phillies. Less than a week after Howard insisted "there's more in the tank," the Braves decided otherwise.

Chicago, IL

