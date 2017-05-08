Braves release former MVP Ryan Howard from minor league deal
The former National League MVP was released from his minor league contract Monday by the Atlanta Braves after he struggled at Triple-A Gwinnett, a major blow to the 37-year-old slugger's hopes of carrying on with another team after a long career with the Philadelphia Phillies. Less than a week after Howard insisted "there's more in the tank," the Braves decided otherwise.
