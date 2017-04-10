Will The Mets Knock Off The Phillies In Tonight's Game?
Behind Jay Bruce's second home run of the night, the Mets beat the Phillies 4-3 on Monday at Citizen's Park. Matt Harvey looked good in his first start since his surgery which gives fans hopes that he can get the job done again tonight.
