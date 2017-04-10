Why the Mets own the Phillies: Felske Files Episode 106
The New York Mets are done strangling the Phillies with their bare hands for the moment, and now the team gets to spend the weekend in the Nation's Capital, Washington, DC, for another go-around with the Nationals . Joining me on the show to discuss why the Mets seem to have the Phils' number the last couple years is beat writer for CSN Philly Jim Salisbury.
