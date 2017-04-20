What Phillya s Biggest Names Make Each Year

Jeremy Hellickson , Phillies pitcher, $17.2 million Thanks to Major League Baseball's lack of a salary cap, he's the best-paid athlete in Philly. Thomas Spray , Chief of the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, $8,376,430 A helluva lot of money, but he performs heart surgery on babies and saves their lives on a regular basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.