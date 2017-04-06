What can the Philadelphia Phillies expect from Aaron Nola this season?
Last year in his second full season in the majors, Aaron Nola dazzled fans until mid June when his promising season was turned upside down. He started out fully showcasing why he was the seventh overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft, posting an impressive 2.65 ERA coupled with a .223 opponent batting average in his first 12 games.
