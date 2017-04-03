Washington Nationals' lineup for the 2nd of 3 with the Philadelphia Phillies in CBP...

Daniel Murphy finished his first season in D.C. ranked first in the National League in SLG , OPS and doubles ; second in AVG and fifth in multi-hit games . He finished second in voting for the NL MVP and as the Washington Nationals noted in their postseason wrap-up, he, "joined Rogers Hornsby as the only second basemen to hit at least .347 with 25 HR, 104 RBI and a .595 SLG in a single season."

