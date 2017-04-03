Washington Nationals' lineup for the ...

Washington Nationals' lineup for the 2nd of 3 with the Philadelphia Phillies in CBP...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Federal Baseball

Daniel Murphy finished his first season in D.C. ranked first in the National League in SLG , OPS and doubles ; second in AVG and fifth in multi-hit games . He finished second in voting for the NL MVP and as the Washington Nationals noted in their postseason wrap-up, he, "joined Rogers Hornsby as the only second basemen to hit at least .347 with 25 HR, 104 RBI and a .595 SLG in a single season."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,159,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC