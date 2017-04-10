Washington Nationals' lineup for seri...

Washington Nationals' lineup for series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Federal Baseball

Dusty Baker rolled out a Sunday lineup on Saturday afternoon. He talked before what ended up a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies about why he sat a few of the Washington Nationals ' regulars for the second of three with the Phillies in D.C. First, and most importantly, there were no injury issues that led to Adam Eaton , Jayson Werth and Matt Wieters all being out of the lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC