Washington Nationals' lineup for series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies...

Dusty Baker rolled out a Sunday lineup on Saturday afternoon. He talked before what ended up a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies about why he sat a few of the Washington Nationals ' regulars for the second of three with the Phillies in D.C. First, and most importantly, there were no injury issues that led to Adam Eaton , Jayson Werth and Matt Wieters all being out of the lineup.

