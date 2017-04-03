Today in History: April 9

Today in History: April 9

Soldiers with the American forces on Bataan, Philippines, listen to the "Voice of Freedom" news broadcast during World War II in 1942. Japanese troops attacked the American-Filipino defense lines on Bataan April 9. On April 9, 1942, during World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners to travel on foot more than 60 miles to a prison camp in what became known as the Bataan Death March.

