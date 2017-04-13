The Phillies Were 2016's Most Profita...

The Phillies Were 2016's Most Profitable MLB Team

Believe it or not, the Phillies made more money than any other Major League Baseball team in 2016 despite a lousy fourth-place finish in the National League East, according to Forbes's latest profit evaluation . While the Fightins just squeaked in at number nine on the magazine's top 10 for total appraised value, at $1.65 billion, the team benefitted mightily by posting the league's largest operating income last year.

