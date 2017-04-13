The Phillies Were 2016's Most Profitable MLB Team

Believe it or not, the Phillies made more money than any other Major League Baseball team in 2016 despite a lousy fourth-place finish in the National League East, according to Forbes's latest profit evaluation . While the Fightins just squeaked in at number nine on the magazine's top 10 for total appraised value, at $1.65 billion, the team benefitted mightily by posting the league's largest operating income last year.

