The Dirty Inning, Episode 8: Rick and Dick get rocked

Easter: a holiday of rebirth and renewal. But there seemed very little different on April 14, 1968, when the Phillies - in the midst of Love-In's, war protests, and Steve McQueen jetting around the Bay Area blowing up gas stations - failed to hold off the Giants and the Hall of Famers in their lineup on a blustery day in San Francisco.

