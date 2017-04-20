Stassi's emotion punctuates quiet spring
Spring Training memories become fuzzy pretty quickly, but something says the folks in Phillies camp 2017 will remember the end of this one. The Phillies finalized their 25-man roster Thursday with Opening Day on Monday in Cincinnati.
