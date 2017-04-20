Ruben Amaro Sr., legendary Phillies figure, has died

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Ruben Amaro Sr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/cBnOj6C6sB Ruben Amaro Sr. has passed away at age 81. Amaro was primarily a shortstop, spending 11 years in the majors, six of them as a Phillie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.