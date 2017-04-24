Ramos OK after taking liner off elbow

Ramos OK after taking liner off elbow

20 hrs ago

On his second and final pitch in the seventh inning of Thursday's game between the Phillies and Marlins, Philadelphia right-hander Edubray Ramos took a liner back up the middle off his pitching elbow and was removed from the game. The Phillies held on to win, The ball, which left Adeiny Hechavarria 's bat at 104.4 mph, skittered across the grass for an infield single.

