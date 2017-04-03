Phils score 12 vs Nats, biggest 1st inning in team history

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters, right, talk with starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie, center, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Ph... . Philadelphia Phillies' Michael Saunders high-fives Cameron Rupp after scoring on a Tommy Joseph single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.