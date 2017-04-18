Phils acquire utility man Kelly from Blue Jays
The Phillies acquired utility man Ty Kelly from the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations, Philadelphia announced on Saturday afternoon. To make room for Kelly on the 40-man roster, the Phillies moved right-hander Clay Buchholz to the 60-day disabled list.
