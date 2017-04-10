Phillies score 12 during Nationals' "...

Phillies score 12 during Nationals' "nightmare" first inning

Howie Kendrick hit a bases-loaded triple while Philadelphia scored 12 runs for the biggest first inning in team history, and Philadelphia routed Washington 17-3. Philadelphia piled up nine hits and four walks off Jeremy Guthrie and Enny Romero in the first.

