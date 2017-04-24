Phillies put streak on line against M...

Phillies put streak on line against Marlins

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Philadelphia Phillies will hand the ball to a starter who still is looking for his first victory of the season to begin an inter-division series. The Miami Marlins come to town on Tuesday, fresh off a six-game West Coast swing that saw them go 3-3, including wins over the San Diego Padres and Saturday and Sunday to give them some positive vibes on a Monday off that both teams enjoyed.

