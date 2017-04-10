Phillies pitcher Elniery Garcia suspended 80 games for PEDs
Phillies minor league pitcher Elniery Garcia , 22, has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for the PED Boldenone. That's the same steroid that got Jenrry Mejia banned for life, though his lifetime ban was because he'd already been busted twice.
