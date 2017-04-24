Phillies MLR 4/25/17: Alfaro and Dominguez shine in a rainy evening
Ricardo Pinto - 5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, WP, 3 GB, 5 FB Hoby Milner - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K Roman Quinn - 3 for 4, 2 R, RBI, BB, K, SB J.P. Crawford - 0 for 4, R, BB, 2 K Jorge Alfaro - 3 for 5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, K Dylan Cozens - 0 for 5, 4 K Rhys Hoskins - 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, K Nick Williams - 1 for 4, R, K Cam Perkins - 2 for 4 Jesmuel Valentin - 1 for 3, 2 R, 2B, BB Ricardo Pinto earns his 2nd win of the season despite his first "sub-optimal" start. He did however strikeout a season-high 6 batters and his 3 earned runs doubled his total on the season .
