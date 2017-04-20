Phillies MLR 4/24/17: We're Pullin for you Andrew

Brandon Leibrandt - 6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 6 GB, 4 FB Alexis Rivero - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K Joey Denato - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K Miguel Nunez - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K Scott Kingery - 2 for 5, R, 3B, RBI, 2 K Andrew Pullin - 3 for 5, 2 HR, 5 RBI Kyle Martin - 2 for 5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 K Chace Numata - 0 for 5, K Mitch Walding - 2 for 4, 2 R, BB, K Jiandido Tromp - 2 for 5, R, 2B, 2 K Malquin Canelo - 1 for 5, 2 K Impressively, Brandon Leibrandt keeps cruising along in AA. He now has gone 16 innings allowing 15 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 walk and striking out 15 batters.

