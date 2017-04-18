Phillies MLR 4/20/17: Nick Pivetta smokes the competition, strikes out 11
LHV: Mark Appel, TBD, TBD REA: Drew Anderson, Shane Watson, Brandon Leibrandt CLR: Cole Irvin, Alberto Tirado, Blake Quinn LWD: Adonis Medina, Nick Fanti, Bailey Falter Nick Pivetta - 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K, 1 GB, 3 FB Roman Quinn - 0 for 4, 2 K Jesmuel Valentin - 1 for 3, HR, BB, K Jorge Alfaro - 2 for 4, K, CS Dylan Cozens - 0 for 4, K Rhys Hoskins - 1 for 4, R, K Nick Williams - 3 for 4, R, 2B Cam Perkins - 2 for 4, 3B, HR, 2 RBI Nick Pivetta sets a new career-high in strikeouts with 11 . I didn't watch the broadcast, but twitter was a buzz that he was really locating his fastball and the slider was working.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC