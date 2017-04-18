Phillies MLR 4/20/17: Nick Pivetta smokes the competition, strikes out 11

LHV: Mark Appel, TBD, TBD REA: Drew Anderson, Shane Watson, Brandon Leibrandt CLR: Cole Irvin, Alberto Tirado, Blake Quinn LWD: Adonis Medina, Nick Fanti, Bailey Falter Nick Pivetta - 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K, 1 GB, 3 FB Roman Quinn - 0 for 4, 2 K Jesmuel Valentin - 1 for 3, HR, BB, K Jorge Alfaro - 2 for 4, K, CS Dylan Cozens - 0 for 4, K Rhys Hoskins - 1 for 4, R, K Nick Williams - 3 for 4, R, 2B Cam Perkins - 2 for 4, 3B, HR, 2 RBI Nick Pivetta sets a new career-high in strikeouts with 11 . I didn't watch the broadcast, but twitter was a buzz that he was really locating his fastball and the slider was working.

