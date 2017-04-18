Phillies MLR 4/19/17: Hoskins and Cozens go deep, fueling a LHV win

Ricardo Pinto - 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 5 K, HR, 5 GB, 6 FB Hoby Milner - 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R Michael Mariot - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, HR Roman Quinn - 1 for 4, K J.P. Crawford - 0 for 3, R, RBI, BB Jorge Alfaro - 0 for 4, 3 K Dylan Cozens - 1 for 4, HR, 4 RBI, K Rhys Hoskins - 2 for 4, HR, K Nick Williams - 1 for 4, R, 2B, 2 K Jesmuel Valentin - 1 for 4, R For someone that really struggled in Reading , Ricardo Pinto has looked surprisingly good so far in Lehigh Valley . He earned his first AAA win courtesy of a 7-run 5th inning.

