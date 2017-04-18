Phillies MLR 4/17/17: Daniel Brito remains hot at the plate

Brandon Leibrandt - 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, HR, 5 GB, 3 FB Alexis Rivero - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K Jesen Therrien - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K Miguel Nunez - 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP Yacksel Rios - 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, HBP Scott Kingery - 0 for 3 Andrew Pullin - 0 for 4 Carlos Tocci - 1 for 4, RBI, CS Kyle Martin - 0 for 3, BB, K Chace Numata - 0 for 4, R Mitch Walding - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K Jiandido Tromp - 0 for 4, 2 K Aaron Brown - 1 for 4, 3 K Malquin Canelo - 0 for 3, R, BB, 2 K It's not often that you have a chance to win a game in which you score 3 runs and are out-hit going into the 9th inning. Therrien, Nunez and Rios all played equal parts in the extra innings loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.