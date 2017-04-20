Phillies MLR 4/13/17: Sanchez and Kil...

Phillies MLR 4/13/17: Sanchez and Kilome dominant second time around

Read more: The Good Phight

LHV: Ben Lively, GM1 Mark Appel, GM2 Nick Pivetta REA: Drew Anderson, Shane Watson CLR: Cole Irvin, Alberto Tirado LWD: Ranger Suarez, GM1 Adonis Medina, GM2, Nick Fanti Ricardo Pinto - 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 5 K, 6 GB, 5 FB Roman Quinn - 0 for 4, 3 K J.P. Crawford - 0 for 4, K Jorge Alfaro - 1 for 4, K, SB Rhys Hoskins - 0 for 2, BB Nick Williams - 0 for 3 Cam Perkins - 1 for 3, HR Jesmuel Valentin - 0 for 3, K Ricardo Pinto has been a pleasant surprise through two starts, holding a .073 ERA through his first 12.1 innings of work. He gets the no-decision last night as the team lost in the bottom of the 9th via a walk-off sac-fly off Pedro Beato.

