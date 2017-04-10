Phillies MLR 4/12/17: Seranthony Dominguez strikes out 10 Flyers Tigers
Jake Thompson - 2.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, WP, 1 GB, 3 FB Roman Quinn - 0 for 5, 3 K Jorge Alfaro - 1 for 5, HR, K Dylan Cozens - 0 for 3, R, BB, 2 K Rhys Hoskins - 2 for 3, R, 2B, HBP Nick Williams - 2 for 4, R, 2B, K Jesmuel Valentin - 2 for 4, R, 2B, RBI Jake Thompson's ERA is nearly as high as my age through two starts , in which he has been crushed for 15 hits and 15 runs in just 4.2 innings. If there was any hope of Thompson filling in for the injured Clay Buchholz, he hasn't done himself any favors.
