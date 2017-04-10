Phillies MLR 4/10/17 - Tirado throws 6 shutout innings, Brito blasts a HR
Mark Appel - 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 5 GB, 4 FB Cam Perkins - 1 for 4, 2 K J.P. Crawford - 1 for 4, 3B Jorge Alfaro - 1 for 4, K Dylan Cozens - 1 for 4, 2 K Rhys Hoskins - 1 for 3, 2B, BB Nick Williams - 0 for 3, 2 K Jesmuel Valentin - 1 for 3, K The final line for Mark Appel is a bit deceiving at first glance. Through his first 4 innings he gave up a grand total of 2 baserunners .
