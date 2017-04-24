Phillies hit 3 straight homers to sweep Braves
Back-to-back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory and a three-game series sweep of the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run homer off of Arodys Vizcaino to give the Phillies the lead with no outs in the bottom of the eighth before Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera followed up with solo home runs to give the Phillies a commanding 5-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC