Phillies hit 3 straight homers to sweep Braves

Back-to-back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory and a three-game series sweep of the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run homer off of Arodys Vizcaino to give the Phillies the lead with no outs in the bottom of the eighth before Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera followed up with solo home runs to give the Phillies a commanding 5-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Chicago, IL

