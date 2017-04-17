Phillies call up Zach Eflin; he'll start Tuesday in N.Y.
The Phillies may need a rotation replacement for a significant amount of time, so they will call up the arm from a young triple-A staff that owns the most major-league experience. Zach Eflin will start Tuesday at Citi Field against the Mets, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.
