Phillies call up Zach Eflin; he'll start Tuesday in N.Y.

The Phillies may need a rotation replacement for a significant amount of time, so they will call up the arm from a young triple-A staff that owns the most major-league experience. Zach Eflin will start Tuesday at Citi Field against the Mets, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

