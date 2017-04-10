Philadelphia Phillies will induct Pete Rose onto wall of fame

Pete Rose remains barred from Cooperstown, but Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader will earn a different honor this August in South Philadelphia. The Phillies announced Monday they would induct Rose, who's been banned from MLB since the league found in 1989 that he gambled on games, onto their wall of fame Aug. 12. Rose played five of his 24 seasons with the Phillies and helped the team win its first World Series in 1980.

