Philadelphia Phillies will induct Pete Rose onto wall of fame
Pete Rose remains barred from Cooperstown, but Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader will earn a different honor this August in South Philadelphia. The Phillies announced Monday they would induct Rose, who's been banned from MLB since the league found in 1989 that he gambled on games, onto their wall of fame Aug. 12. Rose played five of his 24 seasons with the Phillies and helped the team win its first World Series in 1980.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC