Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Info, and More

Taking two of three against the Mets in Queens propels the Phillies into their season series opener against the Atlanta Braves Maikel Franco and the Phillies bats finally woke up against the Mets on Thursday in a 6-4 win. Fans saw the closer carousel continue to turn with Hector Neris getting the final three outs, but manager Pete Mackanin won't commit to one man as his closer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.