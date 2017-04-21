Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Info, and More
Taking two of three against the Mets in Queens propels the Phillies into their season series opener against the Atlanta Braves Maikel Franco and the Phillies bats finally woke up against the Mets on Thursday in a 6-4 win. Fans saw the closer carousel continue to turn with Hector Neris getting the final three outs, but manager Pete Mackanin won't commit to one man as his closer.
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
