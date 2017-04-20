Philadelphia Phillies Featured Player: Outfielder Aaron Altherr

With Howie Kendrick on the disabled list for the next few weeks, Aaron Altherr is set to get some time in the limelight for the Phillies. With three top-tier outfield prospects in Triple-A and Odubel Herrera 's offseason extension, Aaron Altherr seemed to have fallen out of the Phillies outfield plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.