Philadelphia Phillies: Clay Buchholz's Season Likely Over

After acquiring him from Boston in the offseason for a minor leaguer, Clay Buchholz's Philadelphia Phillies career might be over after just two short April starts. In what was thought to be a forearm strain at first, Clay Buchholz 's injury proved more problematic after an MRI revealed a partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass.

