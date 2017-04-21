Philadelphia Phillies Came Closest to Acquiring Jay Bruce Over Off-Season
When the New York Mets tried to trade outfielder Jay Bruce this off-season, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly came the closest to acquiring his services. According to new reports, the Philadelphia Phillies were the team that came the closest to acquiring Jay Bruce over the winter.
