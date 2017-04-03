Nola commands pitches in promising outing

A former first-round Draft pick earning a win by allowing three runs in a six-inning outing isn't usually much to write home about. But when the pitcher -- Aaron Nola in this case -- hadn't pitched in a competitive game in 264 days, saw his first full Major League season cut short last year with elbow problems and didn't dazzle in Spring Training, such an outing is at worst a relief and at best a promising sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.