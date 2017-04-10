New Phillies closer Joaquin Benoit is pushing 40 with an ageless fastball
The Phillies have the fifth-youngest roster in the National League, but it was their oldest player - Joaquin Benoit - who was entrusted earlier this week to be their closer. Benoit, who is in his 16th season and will turn 40 in July, is just the 11th Phillies pitcher age 39 or older since 1995.
