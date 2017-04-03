Max Scherzer looks like Max Scherzer for most of Washington...
Scherzer retired the first ten Philadelphia Phillies he faced before giving up a hit, and he took a shutout into the sixth inning before Cesar Hernandez doubled to center with one down, scoring when Odubel Herrera hit a two-out single to right one out later. Dusty Baker sent the defending NL Cy Young winner back out for the seventh with a 7-1 lead, but that's when things went pear-shaped for the 32-year-old right-hander.
