Jeremy Hellickson regrets hitting his Opening Day triple

Jeremy Hellickson got the Opening Day start for the Phillies on Monday afternoon against the Reds. He accomplished an Opening Day feat that no Phillie had done since 1918, but he did it in the batter's box, not on the mound: Hellickson hit an RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning off of Blake Wood .

