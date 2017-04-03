Hernandez's RBI single in 9th lifts P...

Hernandez's RBI single in 9th lifts Phillies over Nats 4-3

22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman delivered a tying, three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth off closer Jeanmar Gomez, but the Phillies immediately answered to take two of three from the defending NL East champions.

Chicago, IL

