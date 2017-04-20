Hernandez's HR lifts Phillies past Nats

Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Joe Blanton in the eighth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Saturday to stop a four-game losing streak. Blanton relieved starter Tanner Roark to open the eighth, hit Freddy Galvis with a pitch and gave up Hernandez's one-out homer.

