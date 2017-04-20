Hernandez opens Phillies' season with blast
Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez stroked a leadoff home run to right field in the top of the first inning on Opening Day against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. It is just the second time in franchise history that a Phils player opened the season with a home run.
