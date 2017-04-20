Hellickson, Hernandez lead Phillies past Braves 4-3
Hellickson pitched seven strong innings and Cesar Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. Hellickson allowed two runs and just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
