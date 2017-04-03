GM Matt Klentak addresses when Philli...

GM Matt Klentak addresses when Phillies will shift from rebuilding to contending

Read more: NJ.com

When Matt Klentak took over as general manager of the Phillies before the 2016 season, his job was to help a transition that had already started under Ruben Amaro Jr. from the nucleus of the 2007-2011 National League East champions to the future. The 2016 Phillies went 71-91, fading after a fast start as injuries and inexperience caught up to them.

Chicago, IL

