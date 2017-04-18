Franco's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

Maikel Franco hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Adonis Garcia's infield single drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th after Brandon Phillips hit a tying solo homer off Edubray Ramos with two outs in the ninth, but Philadelphia rallied against Jim Johnson .

