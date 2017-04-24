Franco hits grand slam, Phillies beat Marlins 7-4
Philadelphia Phillies' Maikel Franco advances to third on a wild pitch during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis waves toward the fans as he returns to the dugout following his solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC