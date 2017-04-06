Former Philadelphia Phillies 1B Ryan Howard signs minor league deal with Atlanta Braves
The Braves said Howard will report to extended spring training next week at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., before likely joining Triple-A Gwinnett. Howard spent 13 seasons with the Phillies before the club used a $10 million buyout on his contract in the offseason.
