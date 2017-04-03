Finnegan retires 19 in a row, Reds be...

Finnegan retires 19 in a row, Reds beat Phillies 2-0

21 hrs ago

Brandon Finnegan allowed only one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season Wednesday night, sending the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes because of storms.

Chicago, IL

