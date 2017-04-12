Chris Christie look-alikes attend Phillies game PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies fans might have thought New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had changed his mind about the baseball team. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oowxSl Two former aides to Gov. Chris Christie were sentenced to prison Wednesday for their role in a political revenge plot involving traffic jams at the country's busiest bridge, a scandal that continues to hang over his final year in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.