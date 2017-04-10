Bruce snaps tie in 8th with 2nd homer, Mets top Phillies 4-3

Jay Bruce homered twice, including the tiebreaking shot in a testy eighth inning to lead the New York Mets over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Monday night. Recently bumped up to the cleanup spot, Bruce put the Mets in front 4-2 with a towering, two-run drive off his own digital image on the videoboard in right field.

